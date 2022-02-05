Body of missing Wakenaam man found after Essequibo River boat mishap

The body of 54-year-old Lakeram Kuber of Bellplaine Wakenaam Island, Region Three, was recovered on Friday.

Kuber had disappeared following a boat mishap on the Essequibo River Thursday evening.

Police had reported that on the day in question at about 23:30h, Feroze Amin,58, of Good Success, Wakenaam Island, and Kuber left Wakenaam Island for Supenaam with a fibreglass boat powered by a 100 HP Yamaha outboard engine to pick up a friend, Floyd Dazzell.

However, while the three men were returning to Wakanaam, the boat reportedly capsized and submerged.

Dazzell and Amin managed to swim to safety but Kuber did not make it.

Searches were conducted by residents and the man’s body was recovered.