Teenager among 3 arrested with marijuana during raids in Region 9

Police in Regional Division #9 (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) has unearthed a quantity of marijuana during operations conducted at three separate houses in the North Rupununi District in the wee hours of today.

During the raids, a party of policemen led by Regional Commander, Superintendent Raphael Rose went to the home of a 43-year-old farmer at Aranaputa Valley, North Rupununi where a search of his premises was carried out and 25 ziplock bags containing a total of 19.1 grams of seeds, leaves and stems, suspected to be cannabis sativa, were found hidden in a glass bottle in the suspect’s bedroom.

The party of policemen then went to another house in the same area where a 17-year-old male was contacted and a search on his person unearthed 2.6 grams of cannabis sativa.

Additionally, the home of a 29-year-old male was the next to be searched. This was done in his presence during which 2 grams of the prohibited substance was found concealed in a soap powder bucket.

The search exercises were conducted before dawn today. The three suspects were arrested and are in custody pending charges.