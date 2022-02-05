Region 7 man arrested for allegedly raping 17-Y-O girl

Police in Regional Division #7, Cuyuni-Mazaruni, are investigating the alleged rape of a 17-year-old female which occurred on Friday.

Reports are that the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

On the day in question, the suspect visited the teenager’s home when she was alone and committed the act against her will.

When the victim regained consciousness, she raised an alarm. A report was then made to the police, which led to the suspect being arrested as further investigations are underway.