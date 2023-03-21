Guyana, Vietnam discuss collaboration in agriculture

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Monday accepted the Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of Vietnam, Pham Thi Kim Hoa at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

The President met with Ambassador Kim Hoa after the simple ceremony, where he apprised her of Guyana’s development on climate, energy and food security.

The President and the Ambassador also discussed possible cooperation in the agriculture sector, especially as it relates to technology transfer and human resource development.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Elisabeth Harper were also at the simple ceremony.

Guyana established diplomatic relations with Vietnam on April 19, 1975.

