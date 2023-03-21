1 homeless as fire guts East Canje house

A 46-year-old labourer is now homeless after a fire completely destroyed his house at Reliance, East Canje, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Khrisna Bissondial, who works at the Albion Sugar Estate, says hours had passed before he received the tragic news of his being up in flames.

“Like 8:35hrs, me get a phone call that my house on fire. I was in the backdam. So, I had to make arrangements to come out. When I come out, I see the building was flat,” the man related.

“I have no electricity there; I don’t cook there and when I left at 4:30hrs, everything was okay.”

Divisional Fire Officer Fire Carvil Williams said by the time his men arrived at the scene, the entire building was engulfed.

Bissoondial, who is contemplating his next move, is willing to accept any form of assistance in order to rebuild. Persons can contact him on 615-0048.

--- ---