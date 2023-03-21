MB Sandaka undergoing maintenance works

The MB Sandaka which services the Parika/Leguan route will be placed in a dry dock for approximately one month from March 27 for its biannual maintenance.

The Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) General Manager, Marclene Merchant told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Tuesday that the works are necessary.

She added that “every two to two and half years you have to dock a vessel for general rehabilitation,” to ensure the vessel remains serviceable.

The contract for the docking of the MB Sandaka was awarded to Pritipaul Singh Dockyard and was signed on March 15 for a total of $87, 656, 580.

This cost includes the necessary repairs and maintenance tasks required to get the vessel back into service.

During this time the vessel is pulled onto a block, and a thorough check is conducted on the underwater fittings, propeller, shaft, rudder, steel plates, and other critical components.

Additionally, the rehabilitation process involves a comprehensive review of the vessel’s internal systems, including plumbing, electrical, carpentry, painting, and repairs. This year’s docking will also require servicing of machines, and the replacement of any parts that are found to be defective or worn out.

Aside from the docking of the MB Sandaka, there are also three pontoons that require rehabilitation. The Parika pontoon, which is located by the roll-on, roll-off ferry, and two Supenaam pontoons, including the side-loading pontoon and the roll-on, roll-off pontoon, all require rehabilitation.

These pontoons are essential for the safe and efficient loading and unloading of cargo and passengers, and their rehabilitation is critical to ensure they remain safe and reliable.

