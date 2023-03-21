$5M worth of ‘imported cannabis’ found in vehicle at Charity

Two persons have been arrested following the discovery of a quantity of marijuana during an operation on Monday at Charity Street, Charity, Essequibo Coast in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), in a statement, explained that its officers intercepted motor vehicle HD 1880 and a search within revealed 12 brick-like parcels.

The two occupants of the vehicle, Naresh Ramdeen, 37, and Stefan Mohammed, 29, along with the suspected narcotics, were escorted to CANU’s Headquarters.

The substance was tested and it was determined to be imported cannabis with a total weight of 30lbs and a street value of $5M.

