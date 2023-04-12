Family suspects murder as 23-Y-O man found dead on Bath Settlement road

By: Andrew Carmichael

Family members of a 23-year-old labourer are calling on the police to conduct a thorough probe into the death of the man, whose body was found on a roadway at Bath Settlement, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

The body of Joshua Garrett of Bath Settlement was on Sunday found at Saga Street within the community; blood was oozing from his mouth.

An autopsy performed on Wednesday gave the cause of death as “shock lung” which suggests that the man died of natural causes.

In fact, Commander Kurleigh Simon, when contacted, said this may be due to the young man’s poor eating habits and misuse of substances.

However, family members believe more investigation is needed since Garrett was accused of stealing a neighbour’s bird just days before he turned up dead.

The young man reportedly left for work on Saturday evening; he worked at a night club as a labourer.

On Sunday morning, his body was found on the roadway. Over the past year, Garrett had been living with Shrumatie Manroov. She said after the man’s mother fell ill, she took him in.

Manroov told this publication that the young man’s body appeared to be battered, with his jawbones broken.

The man’s sister, Michelle Elizabeth, is calling for justice, arguing that the autopsy report, and the evidence they saw for themselves do not match up.

Just last month, the body of a 36-year-old labourer was found along a street at Canefield Village, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) with blood oozing from his left eye. It was subsequently determined that the man was murdered and a 23-year-old construction worker has been remanded to prison over the crime.

