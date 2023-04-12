SkyCana to introduce flights between Guyana & Canada from June 1

SkyCana, a Dominican Republic-based airline, has announced that it will begin flights between Guyana and Canada effective June 1, 2023.

President Dr Irfaan Ali via his Facebook Page, said he welcomed the news from the CEO of SkyCana, Frank Diaz Gonzalez.

According to the post, the announcement of the new route was made following a meeting between President Ali and Mr Gonzalez at the Office of the President earlier today.

SkyCana is a Dominican Republic Company that has multiple daily flights out of Punta Cana. Its fleet includes 3- AIRBUS A321; 4- AIRBUS A320; 1- AIRBUS A330-300 and 1- AIRBUS A330-200.

SkyCana is looking to fly three times a week to Canada. The airline will also fly to Houston, Texas. These flights would connect via the Dominican Republic.

Just last month, the CEO and team visited the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) to explore opportunities in the Guyanese market.

