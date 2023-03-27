SkyCana Airline explores opportunities in Guyana market

Dominican Republic-based airline SkyCana is currently exploring business opportunities in the Guyana market.

Chief Executive Officer of SkyCana Frank Diaz on Monday met with officials of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) to discuss potential areas for partnership.

During this meeting, the CEO discussed possible flight operations between Houston, Texas, and Toronto, Canada via the Dominican Republic.

He met with the President of the Aircraft Owners Association and Director of Roraima Airways Limited, Gerald Gouveia Jr, and the Chairman of the CJIA Board, Sanjeev Datadin.

Diaz shared that his company aims to connect Guyanese with more destinations.

“We are here to collaborate with Guyana…and bring more operation. In terms to connect with many destinations…We have aircraft up to 377 seats, we can…supply any needs that you have here in the country,” Diaz boasted.

According to Datadin, “It is a very good sign and a statement of intent that…the owner is of the view to demonstrate their commitment by bringing their [aircraft] to Guyana so that we can all see the aircraft. We all know that in Guyana at present, we are in need of roots out of Guyana, we are in need of more…diverse roots, especially to destinations [that] SkyCana is interested in serving.”

The intention is that the flights will only have a refueling stop in the Dominican Republic when flying to Houston and Toronto.

Datadin also shared that it is in the airport’s best interest to provide more services to the Guyanese public and ensure the provision of better services.

“We are…the agency that manages and administers the airport, it is in our interest to encourage more and to try to provide better service to the Guyanese public and to try to provide more options to the Guyanese public. There is, of course, the GCAA (Guyana Civil Aviation Authority) that has its regulatory functions to perform. But it is our intent to do everything that we can do…to assist so that this venture may bear fruit as quickly as possible,” Datadin remarked.

SkyCana was established by a group of renowned professionals from all areas of the aviation industry, who work day in and day out to provide clients with a unique aviation experience.

