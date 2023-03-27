Young man remanded for murder of Canje labourer

A 23-year-old construction worker was today remanded to prison for allegedly murdering a Canje labour just over a week ago.

Trevor Rajmangal of Canefield appeared virtually before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and was not required to plea to the indictable charge which alleges that between Saturday 18, March and Sunday 19, March at West Canefield, East Canje he murdered Imran Mohamed Abdul Ali ‘called’ Mice.

Rajmangal, who was represented by Attorney Chandra Sohan, will have to return to court on April 23, when the police is expected to make a disclosure of all the evidence they have.

The body of the 36-year-old labourer was discovered along a street at Canefield Village by a villager.

When the discovery was made, there was blood oozing from his left eye and he still had a radio attached to his hand.

An autopsy was performed by Government Pathologist Dr Vivekanand Bridgemohan gave the cause of death as shock with cerebral haemorrhage due to a fractured skull.

It had been reported that after the accused was arrested, he confessed to killing Ali. It had also been reported that Rajmangal allegedly told the police that he threw a beer bottle at Ali, hitting him in the head.

He reportedly claimed that he and the now dead man had an argument and it was during that argument that he pelted him with the glass bottle.

Police had reported that the now dead man was seen at about 20:00h on Saturday walking through the said street and consuming alcohol. It was hours later that his dead body was discovered.

