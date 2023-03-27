Over 680 holding bay prisoners transferred to new facilities at Lusignan Prison

Some 689 incarcerated individuals, who were positioned at the holding bays at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast of Demerara (ECD), have been transferred to new facilities that have been completed at the correctional institution.

“This transfer required tremendous forethought and coordination given the logistics and security concerns,” Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot said during a visit earlier today.

“Ensuring a safe and secure move to our new state-of-the-art corrections facilities were a monumental task and we congratulate everyone involved on a job well done.”

The new facilities were built in keeping with international requirements. The development of these modern buildings were mandated following the destruction of sections of the Georgetown and the old Lusignan prisons.

It also forms part of the administration’s manifesto promise to create safer prisons with improved conditions for both staff and prisoners.

Prisoners are now housed in a dormitory-style setting, furnished with beds and mattresses, unlike the holding bay facility. The facilities also feature a fire suppression system with adequate access to water.

“The new facilities will offer improved living conditions for prisoners and a more comfortable environment,” the Prison Director said.

He noted too that the question of overcrowding is no longer a concern. Over the years, Guyana’s prison population stood at some 30 to 38 per cent over capacity.

Further, the new facilities will facilitate new programming opportunities, aimed to help inmate better re-enter society.

