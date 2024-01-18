Ecstasy, cocaine & marijuana found at CWC home; husband & wife arrested

A husband and wife have been arrested after law enforcement officials discovered a quantity of ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana at their Crabwood Creek, Berbice home.

The intelligence-led operation was conducted earlier this week by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and police ranks from the Special Branch and Regional Division Six.

“The ranks, during a search of premises, found a plastic bag with 81…packets containing tablet-like substances suspected to be ecstasy. The ranks also found suspected cocaine and marijuana,” police said in a statement.

The suspect, Jagdeo Ramdass, along with his wife were arrested and taken to Springlands Police Station where they were placed in custody. The man admitted knowledge of the marijuana but denied knowledge of the cocaine and ecstasy.

