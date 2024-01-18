Over $461M worth of illicit drugs taken off the streets last year – CANU

Over $461 million worth of illicit drugs were taken off the streets last year by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

This is according to CANU in a statement released on its performance for the year 2023.

According to the Unit, last year, it seized approximately 1363.28kg of narcotics, consisting of cannabis, cocaine, ecstasy and hashish.

A breakdown of the seizure shows it was 1,287.88kg of cannabis, 75.17kg of cocaine, 0.124kg of ecstasy and 0.102kg of hashish.

According to CANU, cannabis was the most seized illicit drug, accounting for 94% of the total drugs seized for the year, with approximately 73 separate seizures.

Meanwhile, CANU said it successfully seized narcotics with a local street value of approximately GUY $461.5 million.

Specifically, the total cocaine seized had a value of GUY $75,170,000 while the cannabis had a value of GUY $386,364,000.

Further, the Unit made a total of 80 arrests consisting of 70 males and ten females. However, only a total of 54 persons were charged. During the year the Unit achieved a total of 47 convictions.

“The age group of individuals over 50 years old constituted 48% of the overall arrests made during the year, while the age group of 18-30 years old accounted for 41% of the total,” CANU explained.

