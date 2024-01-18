A 23-year-old labourer of Kara Kara, McKenzie, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) was on Wednesday arrested after he was found to have a quantity of marijuana in his possession at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

David McDonald was an outgoing passenger on a flight destined for Aurora, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) when the bust was made by officers of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

According to CANU, its officers conducted a search on the passenger where they found a transparent parcel containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The suspect along with the narcotics were taken to the CANU Headquarters where the substance was weighed and amounted to 84 grams.

Investigations are continuing.

