Boy, 6, shot in head

A six-year-old boy has been hospitalised and is in a serious condition after he was shot to his head in Georgetown.

The incident occurred at about 19:45 hrs on Tuesday at Charles Street, Charlestown.

According to police, the six-year-old boy was standing next to his 39-year-old mother, who is a Food Vendor, on the eastern side of Charles Street when the suspect approached on a black motorcycle (registration number unknown), with a gun in his hand.

As he approached, the woman’s food stall, he discharged four (4) rounds in the direction of a man (known as ‘Crab’), who was standing not far from the six-year-old and his mother. ‘Crab’ then began to run and made good his escape. In the process, the six-year-old victim was shot, and he fell to the ground.

The injured child was picked up by his mother and taken to a city hospital, where he is receiving medical attention. His condition is listed as serious.

Two 9mm spent shells were recovered at the scene.

Police are looking for the suspect, as well as the man known as ‘Crab’. Investigations are in progress.

--- ---