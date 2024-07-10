Albouystown man robbed of $2M chain at gunpoint

Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery committed on Hudson Thompson, a 28-year-old resident of Albouystown, Georgetown, who was robbed of a gold and diamond chain valued at $2 million.

The robbery allegedly occurred at about 19:00h on Tuesday at James Street, Albouystown, by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

Investigations disclosed that Thompson was on James Street, Albouystown, seated in front of a shop, and on his phone when he was approached by the two suspects, who were on a black motorcycle.

The pillion rider dismounted, pulled out a handgun from the crotch of his pants, pointed it at the victim and demanded that he handed over his chain.

Thompson tried to resist, but the suspect discharged a round in his direction, snatched the chain and dealt him a lash to his forehead with the gun, causing him to receive injuries.

After that, the two perpetrators made good their escape on the motorcycle, east along James Street. No one was injured as a result of the gunshot.

Persons in the area were questioned, and one 9mm spent shell was recovered at the scene.

