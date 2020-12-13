Bartica woman, 2 daughters die in fire, murder suspected

A Bartica, Region Seven, woman and her two daughters – ages 3 and 5 – are now dead in a suspected arson/murder.

The dead woman has been identified as 48-year-old Carolina Kennedy of Four Miles Squatting Area, Bartica, Potaro Road.

The Police say Kennedy and her daughters were murdered by her reputed husband, who is also the children’s father. The incident occurred at about 21:30 hours on Saturday at Four Miles Housing Scheme Squatting Area, Bartica.

According to police reports, around 21:30h an unknown person called the Bartica Police Station and reported a fire at the house. As a result the police and Fire Service responded.

Upon arrival, what remained of a wooden 24×15 structure was seen completely engulfed in flames. The water Tender was unable to reach to its location and as such a bucket brigade was formed. When the fire was extinguished what appeared to be the charred remains of three humans were found in the south eastern corner of where the house stood.

The bodies of the victims were subsequently removed and taken to the Bartica Hospital Mortuary.

Based on information received, a search was launched for the suspect and he was found in the bushes in close proximity to the house. He was arrested and escorted to the Bartica Hospital where he is presently admitted for minor burns to his feet.

Investigations are still ongoing.