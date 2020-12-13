CANU intercepts Hire Car with over 50kg marijuana

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Thursday discovered over 50 kilograms of cannabis in a Hire Car at Moleson Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to a statement from CANU, officers were conducting a narcotic operation in Moleson Creek, when they intercepted motor car HC 9071.

At the time, there were two occupants in the vehicle – the driver and a young male passenger.

The ranks conducted a search on the car in the presence of the two occupants and several parcels of cannabis was found in the vehicle.

When subsequently weighed, the narcotics amounted to 50.664 kilograms.

The driver, who has since been identified as 33-year-old Imran Johara of Lot 59 Line Path C, Corentyne, and the young passenger have both been taken into custody.

Investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

CANU will continue to conduct narcotic operations in all regions of Guyana in keeping with its’ mandate.