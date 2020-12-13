Guyanese convicted for role in US terror plot handed over to local authorities

A 70-year-old Guyanese national, Compton Eversley called ‘Abdel Nur’, who was convicted and sentenced in the United States for his substantial role in the 2006 terror plot to attack the John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport, has been handed over to local authorities.

Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, confirmed to this publication that Eversely arrived on local soil on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

He was escorted by officers from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and handed over to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) upon arrival at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in Timehri.

However, Minister Benn did not divulge any further information as to whether Eversely is still in police custody or has been processed as released as is the protocol when persons are deported back to Guyana.

According to an article published by the Caribbean News Global, Eversely was convicted and sentenced on January 13, 2011 in a Brookly federal court to 168 months in prison for providing material support to a conspiracy that planned to attack the JFK International Airport in Jamaica, New York, by exploding fuel tanks and the fuel pipeline under the airport. Eversley believed the attack would cause extensive damage to the airport and to the New York economy, as well as the loss of numerous lives, the article stated.

It was reported that Eversely was admitted to the US by immigration officials at the port of entry in Niagara Falls, New York, as a nonimmigrant visitor in March 1988 and was authorised to remain for up to six months but failed to depart in accordance with the terms of his admission.

On October 24, 1988, the 17th Circuit Court of Broward County, Florida, convicted Eversley of possession of cocaine and cannabis. He was sentenced to 60 days confinement. That December, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BCS) transferred Eversley to the custody of the then Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS), based on his overstaying his lawful entry. On January 30, 1989, an immigration judge in Miami issued him a final order of removal (deportation order) and in March 1989 Eversley was removed to Guyana.

The Caribbean News Global further reported that in January 2006, an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force began investigating an international plot to attack JFK International Airport. The investigation revealed Eversley and his co-conspirators conspired to bomb fuel tanks, airport hangers, airplanes, fuel lines and a flight control tower at JFK. The FBI determined Eversley played a substantial role in the plot to attack the facility. He engaged in numerous meetings with other members of the conspiracy and agreed to serve as a liaison with obtaining the support of several known terrorist organizations with executing the scheme.

On June 1, 2007, the EDNY issued an arrest warrant for Eversley and three days later the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service arrested him in the city of Port of Spain, and held him in custody pending extradition to the United States. Following completion of the extradition, on June 24, 2008, the FBI extradited him from Trinidad and Tobago to the United States via San Juan, Puerto Rico. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) paroled Eversley into the United States to face criminal prosecution.

The report stated that following completion of his sentence, the US Bureau of Prisons on April 24, 2020, transferred Eversley to ERO custody in Philadelphia, where he was served a Notice and Order of Expedited Removal.