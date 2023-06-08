Bandits rob Eureka Medical Lab

Bandits on Tuesday night invaded and robbed Eureka Medical Laboratory, located on Thomas Street, Georgetown, of an undisclosed amount of cash.

The incident occurred at around 23:45hrs and was executed by two perpetrators.

According to one of the two guards who were on duty, he was in a guard hut located to the front of the lab while the other guard was in a guard hut on the eastern side of the building, when he was approached by one of the suspects who pointed a gun at him and instructed him not to press the panic button.

He was then taken out of his hut and the same actions were repeated on the second guard, after which they were both forced to open the building.

On entrance, the perpetrators ordered the guards to take them to the boss’ office, where they were ordered to lay face down on the ground; the suspects then tied their hands behind their back.

The perpetrators then carted off a metal safe, making good their escape in a white Toyota IST motorcar bearing number plate PPP 4592, which was parked on the eastern side of Thomas Street.

Investigations are ongoing.

