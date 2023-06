An operation conducted by ranks of the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of $12.5 million worth of marijuana.

The bust was made at a residence at Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice.

CANU said a search of the premises revealed 22 parcels of suspected cannabis, which amounted to 92.13lbs.

A man, 34-year-old Paul Lewis, of the said address, was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters.

Investigations are ongoing.

