Auditor General cites limitations due to pandemic in submitting 2019 Report to House Speaker

Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir is in receipt of the 2019 Auditor General’s report, submitted today by Auditor General, Deodat Sharma at Parliament Buildings.

A summary of the report, presented to members of the media, notes that the findings of the report have been impacted due to limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The limitations included rotation of workers and travel restrictions, among others. Some performance audits were also delayed and will be completed in 2021.

Nevertheless, the summary states that a substantial amount of work was completed to submit the report. The report is expected to be laid in the National Assembly at the next sitting.