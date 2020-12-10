EU injects $19.8B to support climate change projects in Guyana

The European Union is the most important grant donor in Guyana and together both sides have arrived at a consolidated, privileged partnership for development cooperation in the form of Budget Support.

Budget Support is a proof of trust and of a true partnership as the funds are channelled through the national treasury and implemented by the Government of Guyana, under agreed indicators. The EU and the Government of Guyana have reached a milestone in the implementation of the current budget support through the payment of GYD 19.8 Billionannounced today. This should provide a major contribution to the inclusive and sustainable development of the Country, and substantial fiscal space for the Country finances, in the context of an unprecedented COVID 19 crisis.

The overall amount of the EU budget support for the Integrated Coastal management (2017-2021) is GYD 74. 5 Billion. This latest payment brings the total grant funds released since 2017 to GYD 51. 6 Billion. This payment is made possible by the fulfilment by Guyana of a comprehensive and demanding set of requirements.

BACKGROUND

Principles of budget support

1. What is budget support?

Budget support is a tool of delivering effective aid and durable results in support of EU partners’ reform efforts and the sustainable development goals. It involves:

· dialogue with a partner country to agree on reforms or development results which budget support can contribute to

· an assessment of progress achieved

· financial transfers to the treasury account of the partner country once those results have been achieved

· capacity development support.

Budget Support is a contract based on a partnership with mutual accountability. As stated in the financial regulations of the European Union, the use of budget support is subject to conditions. Eligibility criteria have to be met before signing a contract and maintained during its implementation before payments are made.

2. Platform for dialogue

Budget Support offers a valuable platform for dialogue with Guyana (government, national oversight bodies, civil society) on policies and their financing, objectives and results, consistent with the principles of ownership, transparency and accountability. The EU direct contribution to the state budget of Guyana provides the legitimacy and the opportunity to enter into this dialogue, allowing a comprehensive view on a Guyana´s development and reform strategy and ways to achieve it.

3. Financial transfers

Budget Support involves the transfer of financial resources to the national treasury of Guyana, following the fulfilment by the latter of the agreed conditions for payment set out in the contract. Transfers are made in Euros to a government account held at the central bank and then converted into local currency to the national treasury account. Budget Support funds must be included in the state budget of Guyana and fiscal accounts as grants. Once the transfer has taken place, Budget Support funds are used in accordance with the partner country’s own Public Financial Management (PFM) systems. The responsibility for the management of these transferred resources rests with the government of Guyana. The EU´s responsibility when accounting for and auditing its resources is to ensure that the stipulated conditions have been met and that resources are transferred to the national treasury of Guyana in accordance with the financing agreement.

The EU Delegation in Guyana and Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium monitor PFM systems closely as part of the general conditions and through the risk management framework.

4. Performance and results assessment

Budget Support is directly linked to reforms and developmental results. This implies the existence or building of effective country systems to collect information and statistics on results, to monitor progress, and evaluate impact. Performance monitoring systems should be further developed by the government with the support of international partners if needed.

Clarity on the choices of indicators, realistic targets, resource requirements and institutional set up, are all important elements for the reliability of the system. The system also contributes to strengthening the voice and participation of different stakeholders in Guyana budgetary process, structuring the policy dialogue between the government and partners, and ensuring that relevant, reliable and timely information on development results is placed in the public domain.

5. Capacity development support

Budget Support aims to strengthen the capacity of partner countries in a sustainable way by using the country’s policy and public finance systems, improving the accountability of the government of Guyana towards its citizens, rather than creating parallel structures administered outside the budget by third parties. In addition, specific actions can be designed to strengthen key institutions and policy-making processes. Capacity development needs should be assessed for that purpose and support provided to:

· promote effective, accountable and inclusive institutions

· enhance the government’s capacity to design, implement, monitor, evaluate policies and deliver better services to final beneficiaries (rights holders)

· promote the active engagement of all relevant domestic stakeholders in policy design, implementation and monitoring

· strengthen the national monitoring and evaluation framework, including statistical systems

· integrate gender equality measures in planning, budgeting and monitoring. The EU provides support to capacity development based on identified needs and demand, linked to clear results, and through harmonised and aligned initiatives.

Budget support in Guyana – Integrated coastal management, 2017-2021

1. Project title: Integrated coastal zone management, duration: 2017-2021, budget: GYD 74. 5 Billion

2. The overall objective of the assignment is to support climate change adaptation through an integrated coastal zone management approach and thereby protect the population in vulnerable, flood prone areas under sea level.

3. The government of Guyana has benefitted from a number of EU support projects and programmes in the sea and river defence sector since the late 1970s. The objective of the current budget support, with a budget of GYD74.5 Billion entirely funded by the European Union, is to promote climate change adaptation through a sustainable integrated coastal zone management.

4. The main activities are to develop, reinforce and improve:

· An integrated coastal zone management legal framework

· The implementation of disaster risk management and resilience policy at regional and community levels

· Preventative maintenance and risk management of the sea defence

· The urban storm water drainage management

· The consolidation of mangrove defences and monitoring of protected areas.

5. The programme is also contributing to progress in gender equality as a targeted cross-cutting issue. Women’s increased participation in decision-making processes on climate and environmental issues has been achieved through enlarged representation on the sea and river defence board. Additionally, measures to promote girls and women in science, technology and engineering have been undertaken.

6. Since 2017 these major achievements have been reached:

· Women’s representation in the sea and river defence board has been increased to at least 33%

· 8.3 km of sea defence has been constructed, 10.30 km of sea defence has been rehabilitated, and 59 km of sea defence has been maintained

· Six new mangrove sites have been constructed

· 33% of the selected industrial attachment internships have been women

· Increase in drainage pumping capacity in coastal locations and Georgetown: Total newly installed capacity of 4m3/s , and upgrading of outfall channels

· A comprehensive awareness campaign for girls and women to study science, engineering and technology has been implemented:

– 10 video ads per year have been disseminated on TV

– Social media, including department of public information channels

– 10 radio ads per year, to mirror the video ads, and disseminated on radio networks

– 6 print ads, based on the top 10 video ads each year

– 100 posters disseminated in schools, communities, regional government offices

– One public forum presentation

– One radio panel discussion

· Regional multi-hazard preparedness and response plans have been completed for different regions

· 24 community based disaster risk management plans have been completed

· Updates of the sea defence bill and disaster risk management bill have started

[European Union Press Release]