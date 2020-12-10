President raps public officials over failure to provide efficient services

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Wednesday reprimanded public officials over their apparent failure to provide efficient services to the people.

He was at the time engaging with public servants following a presidential outreach held in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

During the outreach, the Head of State would have met with residents who raised concerns about a number of issues ranging from housing, land titling, pensions and infrastructure.

These issues were immediately dealt with by the respective officials during the exercise.

“I think what today highlights [are] the weaknesses in the system and how much we have been deficient in serving the people,” President Ali told officials when the event wrapped up.

“Today alone, just with some pushing, we have 80 titles now available for people that were in the system for years…on Monday, these 80 titles will be available to the people,” he explained.

President Ali affirmed that: “We are not in public service because we have no other option, we’re in public service because we chose a career to serve the people and if we don’t want to serve the people, then public service is not for us.”

“Public service is the highest call to service in your country. And we must not think we’re doing people a favour. It’s a privilege that we’re called to serve. And if you believe at this point in your career, you want to go into another direction, then make that choice, but once we are in public service, let us serve the people,” the Head of State added.

The President went on to say that “I know it’s difficult and very hard sometimes to listen to complaints and problems…but you have to keep reminding yourself why you’re here.”

“And who knows, who knows when you’re spotted,” the president said as he made reference to the current batch of young permanent secretaries.

Meanwhile, President Ali told the younger staffers to start setting the stage for a career in the public service, reminding that he himself started his public service career at the regional level.

The President also called on the older officers to work on leaving a legacy of efficiency behind.

“To the older heads here, you have a responsibility to leave a legacy, to leave an efficient system, I ask you to use this opportunity of your experience in the public service, to pass it on to all these younger people. This is the only way we’ll become a better country. All of us have an equal role in making this country better,” President Ali said.