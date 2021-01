The Ministry of Health has announced that 60 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in one day, bringing the total number of cases up to 6805.

As deaths remain at 170, there are four persons in the Intensive Care Unit. In the facilities, there are 55 persons in institutional isolation and 34 in institutional quarantine. Some 493 are also on home isolation.

Meanwhile, 6083 of these cases have recovered completely. To date, 44,143 cases persons have been tested.