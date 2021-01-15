Woman arrested over 8 grams of marijuana

A 38-year-old woman has been taken into police custody after she was found to be in possession of eight grams of marijuana.

A statement from the Guyana Police Force explained that on Thursday, ranks conducted a cordon and search operation for arms, ammunition and drugs on the East Coast of Demerara.

During the raid, which was conducted in the district of Mahaica, ECD, a house was searched at Unity.

“…a quantity of leaves, stems and seeds suspected to be cannabis sativa was found in a shoulder bag,” the police said.