52 new Covid-19 cases recorded

The number of cases of COVID-19 increased by 52 on Thursday, raising the overall positives to 7067.

The Health Ministry’s statistics showed that along with the 52 new cases, the deaths are still at 170. A total of 3616 males and 3452 females have tested positive thus far.

Seven patients are seeking treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There are 19 persons in institutional isolation, 580 on home isolation and 19 in institutional quarantine. The total active cases are 741.

The country has seen 6277 recoveries –11 of which were recorded on Thursday. Meanwhile, Guyana has tested 45,427 persons thus far.