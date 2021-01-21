Over $500M road being constructed to link Diamond & Eccles

President Dr Irfaan Ali this afternoon announced that a new road linking the East Bank communities of Diamond and Eccles will be completed by April.

“As promised by the end of April an alternate link between Diamond and Eccles. Your Government at work for you,” the Head of State said in a Facebook post.

In the post, he included several photos showing ongoing works to construct the new road link. He also released a video showing the ongoing works.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, when contacted, explained that the initiative will bring tremendous benefits to residents on the East Bank of Demerara.

The works, he noted, are about 65% completed. It is being constructed to the tune of over $500M.

The road will connect from Sixth Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme to the Eccles Landfill Road.