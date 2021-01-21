Rehabilitation of Mon Repos market begins

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has begun Phase One of rehabilitation works on the Mon Repos Market, East Coast Demerara.

This is according to a brief statement posted by the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Several other markets are expected to undergo infrastructural upgrades during the year.

It was reported in December 2020 that the subject minister, Nigel Dharamlall decided to upgrade the facility after learning of its dilapidated state.

“We will be rehabilitating fences, roofs, creating bigger washrooms with much better services. We will also look at the drainage within the markets and the basic flow of people in the market and that will only be the first phase because we intend to go to different phases with these markets,” the Minister was quoted as saying by DPI.

This initiative is part of the Government’s overall commitment to create an enabling environment for business. The Minister had noted too that the upgrades will make provisions to stem COVID-19 transmission.