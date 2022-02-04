4-Y-O girl, mother struck down by motorcycle whilst crossing road

A woman and her four-year-old daughter are now injured after they were on Thursday afternoon struck down by a motorcycle whilst crossing the road at Thomas and Middle Street Streets, Georgetown.

Bibi Toonoo, a nurse at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), explained that she had just collected her daughter from school and had gone to a Church’s Chicken outlet to get food.

Afterwards, they duo were waiting to cross the road. According to the woman, a bus and other vehicles stopped to allow them to cross and while they were almost over the road, the motorcycle crashed into them.

“We were almost in the grass and he was coming with one speed. When he realise that the motorbike was going to crash into us, he jump off and the bike rode into us. I was holding my daughter’s hand, and I pulled her to me, but the bike still roll into us, hit my daughter down, and the bike fell on her back,” the woman recalled.

The mother said she started to panic as her little girl began crying out for pain.

“My daughter kept crying out for her back, and he [motorcyclist] trying to tell me nothing is wrong with my daughter. Is after I started behaving bad, he decided to go with me to Balwant Singh Hospital,” the woman explained.

“While there, they told me that they have to do an x-ray to see what is happening with my daughter and it will cost $6,000…. I took his number and a photo of the bike number. While looking after my daughter, he went away,” she added.

Subsequently, Toono said she made a report at the Alberttown Police Station. The woman said she also tried to make contact with the man on the number he gave to her and she was told it was the wrong number.

The woman bemoaned that she was unable to get the man’s name and photo, since, at the time of the incident, she was flustered.

However, the woman said the man was carrying a “delivery bag” on his bike, making her suspect he was working with a restaurant or a delivery service.

The child was treated for her injuries and sent away.

Investigations are ongoing.