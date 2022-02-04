Letter: The loss of two young lives

Dear Editor,

Today we in the diaspora saw the senseless loss of two lives due to unnecessary actions taken by the Police.

The driver was not suspected of committing any crime, and as such, a Police chase was uncalled for.

Those at the roadblock knew the number of the licence plate of that vehicle, and there was alternative action they could have taken and avoid so many casualties.

Being a former Policeman, I would have done things differently, which would have prevented the deaths of those two innocent young people and injuries to the others.

I do hope that the driver of that Police vehicle pays for repairs that have to be done, because the President touched on this when handing over vehicles to the Police Force.

Regards,

Kenneth Singh