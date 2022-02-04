Update: 2 arrested over armed robbery at NA Gas Station; worker critical

Two persons have been taken into custody following a daring daylight robbery which occurred earlier today at the M. Ali and Sons Service Station at Main and King Streets, New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

During the ordeal, a 42-year-old pump attendant was shot to his neck and his condition is considered critical. The injured man has been identified as Yadram Ronnie, who is battling for his life at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

This publication was told that at the time of the robbery, Ronnie was in possession of a bag containing about $700,000 in cash from yesterday’s sale. He was in the process of taking it to the bank to be deposited when a lone gunman approached on a motorcycle, opened fire, and made good his escape with the money.

Two other employees, who witnessed the ordeal, quickly assisted the injured man to the hospital.

Investigators have since reviewed CCTV footage and so far, two suspects have been detained for questioning.

This is not the first time bandits have targeted the M. Ali and Sons gas station. In September 2020, another pump attendant identified as Shazam Melville was shot to the back during a daylight robbery wherein the gunmen escaped with over $800,000 in cash.

In 2010, another pump attendant employed by the company at its Strand Road, New Amsterdam outlet was robbed after he left with the day’s sales – $1,100,700 – after collecting the money from a fuel purchaser.

In March 2017, arsonists torched a car belonging to the company at its Main and Pope Street outlet. In July 2015, two bandits went into the attached supermarket and took money, phone cards and a licensed firearm.

In October of the same year, bandits broke into M. Ali Supermarket and Gas Station at Strand and after taking what they wanted, set the building on fire.

In 2016, a female employee of the business was found guilty of stealing in excess of $1 million in cash and jewellery from the company. She was sentenced to one year in prison and also fined $500,000.