From 108 samples that were tested for the novel coronavirus, 30 returned positive on Tuesday. As a result, the total confirmed cases have moved to 8262.

The Health Ministry’s dashboard showed that deaths are still at 188.

In the facilities, eight patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 42 in institutional isolation, 22 in institutional quarantine and 538 on home isolation. To date, Guyana has tested 55,298 persons.