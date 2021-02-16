Human trafficking suspected as Venezuelan teen goes missing

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is investigating a possible case of Trafficking In Person (TIP) which has been reportedly committed on a 17-year-old, unemployed Venezuelan national who was residing at Kumaka Water Front, Mabaruma, North West District.

The young lady, who hails from Tucipita, Venezuela, legally arrived in Guyana in November 2020 and was staying at a wharf at the Kumaka Water Front. She had subsequently sent for her 15-year-old brother who is also a Venezuelan national out of Tucipita Venezuela.

Police Headquarters say that the brother legally arrived in Guyana on January 26, 2021 and he too was staying at the wharf. The young lad began to work as a labourer in the area.

During their time, the young lady was befriended by as 40-year-old man identified as Neil London, a construction worker of Kumaka Water Front North West District and Lot 252 Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The 40-year-old man and the teenager began to live together for about seven days until they both disappeared. Police said at around 08:30hrs today, the construction worker took the young girl to Georgetown, leaving her brother behind. They both remain missing.

The brother made a report to the Mabaruma Police Station at around 14:30hrs today. The young man is now in the care of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.