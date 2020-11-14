28-Y-O miner chopped to death

Police are investigating the murder of 28-year-old Richard Thomas, a miner of Arakaka, North West District.

It occurred on November 13 at around 01:30hrs at Five Miles, Arakaka, North West District.

On the afternoon of November 12, Thomas along with the suspect and another person were consuming alcohol at a shop in the area.

At around 00:15, the miner and the suspect proceeded to his (victim’s) home. On arrival, the duo had an argument, resulting in Thomas behaving disorderly.

At around 05:30hrs, the victim’s father ventured outside where he discovered his son motionless, with several chop wounds to his head, hands, and body.

Investigations are ongoing.