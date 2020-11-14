$220M worth of ganja destroyed at Harakuli Creek

An estimated $220 million worth of marijuana was destroyed by ranks of the Guyana Police Force who were conducting a narcotics eradication exercise at Harakuli Creek in the Berbice River.

The operation, which last more than 13 hours, was conducted on November 13.

The officers found approximately 40,000 plants on a 12-acre cultivation.

An additional plot of land (about six acres) was prepared for cultivation and also 60 kilograms of harvested cannabis and three camps were found.

The fields, camps and dried cannabis were all destroyed by fire.

No arrests have been made at this time; efforts are currently being made to trace ownership of the land in view of instituting charges.