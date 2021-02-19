19 new Covid-19 cases recorded

From 843 persons that were tested on Friday for COVID-19, 19 of these results returned positive. Confirmed cases have now risen to 8357.

There are a total of 514 active cases in the country and the Health Ministry shared on its updated dashboard that there are still 189 deaths.

Some nine patients in the designated Intensive Care Unit, with 42 persons in institutional isolation, 463 on home isolation and 12 in institutional quarantine.

A total of 4328 males and 4029 females that contracted the virus – of which 8357 have completely recovered.

Guyana has managed to test 57,745 people since the virus was detected locally.