Inter-agency consultations ongoing for Mandela-Eccles road link

The Ministry of Housing and Water through the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) is hosting an Inter-Agency Coordination Committee (ICC) meeting to discuss the construction of the Mandela to Eccles Highway.

In his feature address, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, who joined virtually, stated that infrastructure development is a crucial element of government’s macro vision for the country’s development and the opening of avenues for transformation in housing, business and other sectors.

Meanwhile, Susan Rodrigues, Minister within The Ministry of Housing & Water, in her remarks, emphasised the importance of stakeholder consultations for the successful completion.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Sherwyn Greaves and Permanent Secretary, Mr. Andre Ally, assured that CH&PA will work assiduously in the execution of the project, which is the brainchild of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to bring much-needed relief to thousands affected by traffic congestions on the East Bank of Demerara.

Deputy Director of Projects, Mr. Intakab Indarjeet said the road will be a 2.8 kilometre (length) four-lane road with a 3.5-meter width. It is slated for completion in November 2021. Stakeholders were given the platform to voice issues and/or recommendations.

Representatives include Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service and Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, among others.