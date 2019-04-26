Zeelugt man critical after being repeatedly stabbed to face

A 29-year-old man of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) is battling for his life, after he was repeatedly stabbed to his face under circumstances currently unknown.

Ron ‘Otsey’ Rodriquez was discovered laying on the roadway in the vicinity of Cinderella Park the evening of Monday last.

His mother, Rosita Singh, told Inews that her son went out with several family members at Cinderella Park.

However, as the group was about to leave, Rodriguez stayed back to hang with his friend who had just showed up.

Sometime later, Singh said a family friend visited her at home, informing that her son was killed.

After making contact with the police, the woman rushed to the scene of the crime where she discovered her son on the roadway, with his face badly disfigured.

Upon inspection, she realised that her son was still breathing and as such, he was immediately rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital.

He was later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital and then the Georgetown Public Hospital where he is said to be in a “coma-like” state.

His mother is pleading for justice to be served.

Inews understands that the police have detained one suspect.