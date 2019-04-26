Man found guilty of 2008 rape

A 51-year-old man who was accused of raping a 9-year-old girl some ten years ago, was on Thursday found guilty of the crime when he appeared at the Sexual Offences Court.

The matter against Gingesh Khan was heard before Justice Brassington Reynolds. He was convicted of having carnal knowledge with, and indecently assaulting a nine-year-old girl.

The court heard that on August 1, 2008 in Demerara, the accused engaged in sexual intercourse with the underage girl who is now 19-year-old.

The child later complained to her parents and a report was lodged with the police. Based on investigations, Khan was arrested and charged.

On Friday, Attorney-at-law Ravindra Mohabir requested for a probation report to be conducted on his client before sentencing.

The request was granted and Khan was remanded to prison until May 14 for sentencing.

The State was represented by Lisa Cave and Seeta Bishundial.