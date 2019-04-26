Timehri man takes rap for cocaine in fire extinguisher

Jailed for 48 months, fined $5.1M

Twenty-six-year-old block maker, Dinesh Dias was earlier today given a 48-month prison term and fined $5.1 million after he pleaded guilty to the possession of 1.8kg of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

In addition, he was fined $15,000 or an alternative of one week imprisonment after he also pleaded guilty to having 1.89kg of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Dias also called ‘Anil’ of Timerhi Base Road, East Bank Demerara was jointly charged with Anthony Collins called Black Boy, 31; Seenarine Mathura called Desi, 43 and Mohamed Insha, 48 when they made their appearance at the Providence Magistrate Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce.

Freed: Anthony Collins Freed: Mohamed Inshan Freed: Seenarine Mathura

However, after taking the rap, his three friends were released.

The court heard that on April 23, 2019 agents of the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) carried out a raid on the home of Dias at Lot 26 Timehri Base Road, EBD during which the cocaine was unearthed in a fire extinguisher and the cannabis was found in his home.

He along with the three men were arrested and an investigation was launched. Dias reportedly told the court that his friend had no knowledge that the cocaine and ganja were at his house during the time of their visit.