Ex-soldier battles for life following shooting incident

An ex-soldier is now battling for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was shot at least four times in broad daylight on Thursday at Norton Street Lodge, Georgetown.

The 37-year-old man, whose name was given as “George” was reportedly shot at by three men.

Based on reports received, the now injured man and one of the gunmen known as ‘Buck’ had a disagreement over money. The suspect reportedly left the scene and returned with his two friends and another heated argument broke out.

It was this time, the trio reportedly opened fire on George after which they escaped. The injured man was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he presently remains in a critical condition.

The Police are presently investigating the matter.