Youth arrested & toy gun recovered following robbery at Guy-America Housing Scheme

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and a toy gun recovered following a robbery which occurred at around 05:00hrs today at the Guy-America Housing Scheme, Hill Foot, Soesdyke Linden Highway.

According to the Guyana Police Force, two men were on duty at the housing scheme when three suspects approached, held them at gunpoint and demanded an excavator sensor/monitor.

The workers indicated that one of the perpetrators was armed with a gun.

During the course of the robbery, one of the suspects ended up in a scuffle with the workers, resulted in them [the workers] being tied up and beaten.

The perpetrators then removed the item from a parked excavator and made good their escape.

Then at about 05:50hrs, police, acting on information received, noticed the three suspects the Soesdyke Junction.

Ranks responded and arrested one of the suspects while the others managed to escape.

Police said a monitor, a knife, and a toy gun were dropped by the men after the police gave chase.