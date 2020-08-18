Lusignan Prisoner chopped to death during brawl with inmates

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of 40-year-old Aldryn Adonis also known as Shawn Peters, an inmate of the Lusignan Prison who was on remand for simple larceny.

Police Headquarters said at around 22:30hrs on Monday, Adonis and four other inmates were involved in a fight which resulted in him being chopped to his head, chest, hands, and feet.

Reports are that the victim was in bay two while the suspects were in bay one. On the day in question, the victim jumped the fence which separates the two bays. Whilst in bay one, an argument ensued between himself and the four suspects. Thereafter, a fight erupted, resulting in Adonis being severely chopped.

He was taken to the medical outpost at the prison and then escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted a patient in a critical condition.

Adonis succumbed to his injuries at around 10:30hrs today. Investigations are ongoing.