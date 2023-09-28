Youman Nabi Messages!

Central Islamic Organization of Guyana

In the name of Allah (swt), The Infinitely Merciful, The Infinitely Compassionate

O Allah bless our beloved Muhammad (saw), the light of lights, the secret of secrets, the antidote for depression and the key to the door of ease… O Allah, bless our master Muhammad (saw) in every drop of rain that has fallen from Your heavens to Your earth from the day You created the world to the Day of Resurrection and every day a thousand times

and upon his family the pure ones, grant as much as the bounties of Allah (swt) and His blessings.

Assalaamu-Alaikum Wa-Rahmatullahi WaBarakatuh.

May the peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah (swt) be with you all.

My dear brothers and sisters in Islam and humanity, on this joyful occasion of observing the birth and life of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (saw), I extend greetings to you on behalf of the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana. May Allah (swt) bless us and accept all our devotion and service. Aameen.

Our perpetual love for Prophet Muhammad (saw) is the framework by which every Muslim lives his life; and what a beautiful life we will have if we are guided by the Prophet’s (saw) exemplary conduct. He (saws) taught and reminded us to be obedient to Allah swt, encouraged us to engage with the Holy Quran, to always keep learning, to remain humble, to treat our neighbors well, never hold a grudge, instead withhold your anger, respond with forgiveness. These are amongst the many traits that will ensure our felicity in this life and the next.

We are reminded in many narrations when the Prophet (saw) was born, the thrones of kings shook, palaces crumbled, idols in the Kabaa fell, and fires of worship were extinguished. These signs were evidence of the power and favor that Allah (swt) would bestow on his Final Messenger.

Prophet Mohammed (saw) suffered many hardships as an orphan and an adult. He (saws) endured years of persecution before He (saws) marched triumphantly into the city of his birth at the head of the largest army ever assembled in Arabian history.

Through it all, the Prophet (saw) remained faithful and set the example of how to live in a manner that is pleasing to Allah (swt). The Prophet (saw) was humble, loyal, honest, patient, considerate, compassionate, and merciful. The Prophet’s (saw) character was of such high moral excellence that even his enemies testified to it, and he was known among his people as al-Amîn — the Trustworthy. Allah (swt) confirmed:

And verily, you (O Muhammad) are of the highest standard of character (Quran 68:4)

Stories abound about Prophet Muhammad’s (saw) patience, loyalty, and compassion to all around him. He (saw) was consistently kind and considerate to his family, his followers, his detractors, and to every living creature, including animals and trees. The Prophet (saw) reminded us:

“…verily, Allah is kind (gentle) and He loves kindness (gentleness) and confers upon kindness which he does not confer upon severity ….” Sahih Muslim 2593

The occasion of celebrating the birth and life of our Master and Guide, our Beloved Prophet Muhammad (saw), should be used to strengthen our will to follow his example. Let us reflect on his message:

“Wealth, social position and racial superiority do not give special status to anyone; all of you are equal in the eyes of God. It is only the path of righteousness, which makes you a distinguished human being.”

His dying words were filled with care, concern and a recipe for success:

“Treat your women well, and do not oppress your servants, the prayer, the prayer, don’t be neglectful of the prayer. O God, my highest companion, my highest companion.”

Prophet Muhammad (saw) displayed a true and abiding love for his followers and offered ceaseless prayers on our behalf for protection, guidance, mercy, and forgiveness. In return, we offer prayers of gratitude and respect and love, and we strive to follow his example so that we can be worthy to obtain his intercession to help us enter paradise.

Let the noble birth of our Beloved Prophet Muhammad (saws) be a new beginning for us to evaluate where we are in emulating the beautiful Prophetic character of the best of creation. Let us sincerely ask ourselves, how far have we progressed in our obedience to Allah swt, how much of the Holy Quran do we read and reflect on in our daily lives, are our experiences in life uplifting us, are we good and truthful to our family, neighbors and friends, do we withhold being angry and responding with forgiveness? Unless we can all refine our character only then can we find true felicity in this life and the next and then and only then can we claim to truly love Prophet Muhammad (saws). There is much work for all of us to do.

I ask Allah (swt) to bless all of you as we join in praising our Beloved Prophet Muhammad (saw):

O Allah, bless our Master Muhammad, who opened what was closed and sealed what was before. He makes the truth victorious, and he is the guide to Your Straight Path. And bless his Household as it befits his immense stature and splendor.

Oh Allah! Bestow Your Mercy and Blessings upon Muhammad whenever he is remembered and bestow Your Mercy and Blessings upon Muhammad whenever he is not remembered.

May the Peace and Blessing of the Most Merciful be upon each and everyone.

Wa-Alaikumus-Salaam WaRahmatullahi-WaBarakaatuh.

On the occasion of Youman Nabi, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend best wishes to all Guyanese, particularly the Muslim communities here in Guyana and across the Diaspora.

Peoples Progressive Party

The day of Youman Nabi is very dear to our Muslim brothers and sisters as both the birth and death anniversaries of Islam’s Holy Prophet Mohammad are observed. Its significance offers many pertinent lessons in humility, contentment, respect, and love among mankind.

In reflecting on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet there are also universal lessons for forgiveness and tolerance.

Our Party firmly believes that the messages from these lessons offer much guidance and if heeded by all can aid in the realization of peace, love, and brotherhood across the world.

Our national festivals and holidays continue to be that vital conduit of togetherness and tolerance as we work collectively towards achieving the national goal of one people with a common destiny.

As our Muslim brothers and sisters congregate across the country in observance of this occasion, our Party extends greetings and wishes of success for the various activities planned.

Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU)

The observances of Youman Nabi remind us once again of our multi-ethnic and multi-cultural character. Indeed, it is our rich tapestry that sets us apart and adds to our specialness as a country. As GAWU extends greetings on the Islamic celebration, we are reminded that Youman Nabi or Mawlid al-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad, fixed on the 12th day of the month of Rabi al-Awwal in the Muslim calendar, is a celebration of the Birth Anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam. The day is marked by sermons, recitation of litanies, honouring of religious dignitaries, gift giving, and a feast. The occasion also serves as a reminder that whatever trials and tribulations we face, the prophet of God faced even greater and yet he never allowed anger and hatred to determine his actions.

Our union which boasts hundreds of Muslim members and workers join in this reflective Birth Anniversary celebration. It must be noted that in the Prophet’s area of this world, many of the virtues he preached – sacrifice, charity, peace, unity and understanding – are all seemingly in very short supply. Conflicts of all types beset countries surrounding the Prophet’s Birthplace. Refugees cry out for help holding on to the Prophet’s teachings to keep them alive and sane. May this Youman Nabi join them and rid their leaders of intolerance and lust for pure power.

Therefore, the Islamic community in Guyana has a lot to be thankful for and to celebrate at this time Youman Nabi 2023. The importance of social cohesion, peace, equality, economic fair play and progress cannot be understated. That is what any society needs to survive and prosper. In terms of social cohesion and peaceful co-existence in communities, our Muslim community has been exemplary – from their economic and commercial acumen engendering manufacturing and employment to their characteristic charity.

As we all celebrate Youman Nabi 2023, we need to recommit ourselves to the achievement of the ideals of a truly multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society where there is unity in diversity.

Happy Youman Nabi to all Guyanese!

Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC)

The Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), extends greetings to all Guyanese, particularly our Muslim brothers and sisters in observance of Youman Nabi; the birth anniversary of Islam’s Holy Prophet Muhammad, Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

Observed as a National Holiday in Guyana, Youman Nabi brings reflection on the exemplary life and inspirational teachings of Prophet Muhammad, (PBUH).

Teachings such as truth, righteousness, unity, and forbearance are in consonance with the values needed for the promulgation of understanding and tolerance. Both are essential ingredients in the realization of national harmony, which is integral to the work of the Commission.

It is for this reason that the ERC extols the preservation of Guyana’s religious diversity and the significance of holidays such as Youman Nabi, which inculcate and proliferate the messages of oneness, respect, peace, and trustworthiness.

In the words of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, (PBUH) “None of you will be a believer until he wishes for his brother what he wishes for himself.” As Guyanese, the best way we can defend Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is to behave like him.

The ERC urges reflection by all Guyanese on the significance of Youman Nabi.

