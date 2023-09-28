Reg. 9 to be key player in grain production, distribution for local, Caricom supply chain – Pres. Ali

Region Nine has the potential to become a pivotal hub in the production and distribution of grains for Guyana, as well as the entire Caricom region, and the government is making the necessary resources available to accomplish the mission.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali Wednesday stressed that his government’s primary objective is to establish a robust food infrastructure within the region ─ one that will strengthen its economic foundations.

The Head of State underscored that the vision for Region Nine is more than just a comprehensive modernisation agenda, but a move that protects, as well as leverages the rich cultural heritage of the region, developing a robust eco-tourism product.

He was at the time addressing a large gathering during the opening of the region’s Amerindian Heritage Month celebrations at the St Ignatius Village Benab, Region Nine.

“Region Nine will be that tremendous production base. This will create jobs with transport and logistics. We want to build a food infrastructure here in this region. We have investors looking at value-added on raw sugar produced in Brazil to see how it can be converted into refined sugar and liquid sugar that can access the Caricom market,” President Ali stated.

The process will add substantial value to the products, enhancing their competitiveness in existing markets, the president asserted.

“We’re going to build the infrastructure. We’re going to do the training. We’re going to invest in our human capacity to bill our eco-tourism in this region, not only strong but competitive because we have a product in this region that is second to none,” he noted.

“This is a government that cares about equity. This is a government that holds your concerns, that holds your aspirations, and a government that is committed to the upliftment of all of you, all villages in Guyana, all indigenous people,” the President added.

The region’s unique cultural assets are seen as a cornerstone in creating a strong eco-tourism product that can stand its ground in the global marketplace.

Already, the administration has injected almost $500 billion into different villages there to enhance livelihood and food security.

Accordingly, substantial investments have been made in housing and water projects, reflecting a comprehensive strategy to enhance living conditions in the region.

President Ali said his administration has accomplished 99 per cent of the commitment made in every village in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo district. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]

