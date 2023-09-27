City Constable remanded for allegedly shooting colleague, her friend

When he appeared before Magistrate Rhondel Weever at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Monday, a 50-year-old man who works for the City Constabulary of the Mayor and City Councilors of Georgetown was charged with two counts of discharging a firearm with intent.

City Constable Lindon Isaacs from West Ruimveldt, Georgetown denied both charges.

He is accused of firing a loaded gun at Miguel Wilson and his colleague, City Lance Corporal Jammanie Saul on September 19 at the City Constabulary Outpost in Bourda, Georgetown, to maim, disable, or cause them bodily injury.

He is further accused of assaulting Saul so as to cause her bodily harm.

The prosecution opposed bail on the grounds that Isaacs fled the scene after committing the crime and turned himself in on September 21. Additionally, the prosecution requested his detention in order to keep him from endangering Saul.

Bail was refused and the accused was remanded to prison until October 23.

Saul, a 48-year-old attached to the City Constabulary, received one gunshot wound to her left hand, and Wilson, a 50-year-old overseas-based Guyanese of Section ‘C’ Enterprise, East Coast Demerara (ECD), received one gunshot wound to his left thigh.

The shooting took place at about 19:15h on the day in question.

Information from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) disclosed that Saul and Isaacs are co-workers, and were both on duty at the Bourda City Constabulary Outpost.

Overseas-based Wilson visited Saul at her workplace, and the two then sat next to each other chatting, much to the annoyance of the City Constable.

Isaacs, who was armed with the service weapon – a .38 revolver with six live rounds – reportedly became furious at seeing the duo together, and so pointed his firearm in the direction of both victims and fired three shots.

Saul and Wilson fell to the ground, while Isaacs fled the scene with the firearm. The two injured persons were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by public-spirited citizens, and were admitted as patients at the medical facility.

