Women must ‘push back’ against disrespect – First Lady

First Lady Sandra Granger on Wednesday morning encouraged the delegates in the Mother and Daughter Pageant to be strong and confident and to push back against disrespect in their daily lives.

The First Lady made these comments during a courtesy call the group and organisers paid on her at her State House office.

“Every time you look around, you see the image of women being battered… “If we’re always afraid; we will always be battered and people will begin to believe that it is normal, so we have to begin to start pushing back,” the First Lady said.

The First Lady also advised the delegates to stay true to themselves by holding firm to their values, educating themselves and by cultivating self-confidence so that they can fight against the negative stereotypes of women that are often publicised.

“So, we have to start somewhere… I would like to see that when our young girls grow up, they don’t think of being somebody’s assistant or secretary, they look to becoming Chief Executive Officer, Presidents and the Ministers in charge,” she said.

Meanwhile, Producer of the pageant, Dr Sulan Fung, said the organisers took the decision to arrange a meeting with the First Lady and the delegates because they view her as a role model for women. “We see her as the epitome of what a Guyanese woman should be and we wanted our mothers, our women, our children to have her as an example,” she said.