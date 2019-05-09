Strong interest in Guyana at Houston oil conference

Following day two of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2019, GO-Invest’s Chief Executive Officer, Owen Verwey says Guyana has seen a significant amount of interest from the industry. He expressed that the positive response will enable businesses to network with partners “that can help increase their abilities and their resourcing to compete for jobs in the oil and gas sector.”

The country’s participation in this major event drives home the fact that Guyana is rapidly emerging as an oil and gas nation, and while the country’s experience in this area is lacking, foreign investors are keen to assist and lend their expertise in our development.

Verwey, is quoted by the Department of Public Information as saying “each one of them has had four to five business-to-business meetings with businesses that they would have met here and that is really good for an economy like ours and businesses that came here.”

Also participating in the conference, Kester Hudson Managing Director of local business, Dapper Technologies, noted that it provides local businesses with the opportunity to network and build partnerships.

“Dapper Technologies being exposed to the offshore technology conference 2019, gives us an opportunity to see endless possibilities in the services that we provide… it allows us to network with all the key stakeholders in this massive industry.”

During brief comments, a partner in the Hughes, Fields & Stoby law firm, Greg Clark further noted the expressions of interest in Guyana.

“Guyana is leading the world in oil discoveries as of 2018, so there’s a lot of interest. A lot of companies are coming by expressing interest and asking the question, how can we get in?”

OTC 2019 is being held in Houston Texas and is well-represented by private and public agencies. The event is being hosted under the theme “OTC’s Golden Anniversary Opening Session: The Next 50 Years of Offshore Developments”.

It will provide industry executives with the opportunity to explore how companies are preparing for digitalisation, automation, machine learning, and finding out what is their vision for the future of offshore exploration & production (E&P) operations.